Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

The Wild split its two-game set against the Rockford IceHogs over the weekend.

Iowa fell in the first meeting, 6-3, on Friday, January 17. Ben Jones, Bradley Marek and Joseph Cecconi were the goal scorers for the Wild, Dylan Ferguson stopped 23-of-28 shots faced. The two teams met again the following night with Iowa earning a 2-1 win. Travis Boyd and Matthew Sop found the back of the net for Iowa, Samuel Hlavaj stopped 24-of-25 shots faced to earn his second consecutive win and his third in his last four games.

Through 37 games, Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 25 points (6-19=25), Brendan Gaunce owns 22 points (12-10=22) and Hunter Haight has 19 points (10-9=19). Hlavaj owns a 6-7-0 record with a 2.81 GAA, a .902 SV% and one shutout, while Ferguson is 3-6-0 with a 3.70 GAA and a .881 SV%.

The Wild hosts the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7:00 p.m., before a two-game set at home against the Texas Stars beginning on Saturday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. Iowa will close out its homestand on Tuesday, January 28 against Charlotte at 7:00 p.m.