Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

2425ProspectReport_1920x1080 2
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

The Wild split its two-game set against the Rockford IceHogs over the weekend.

Iowa fell in the first meeting, 6-3, on Friday, January 17. Ben Jones, Bradley Marek and Joseph Cecconi were the goal scorers for the Wild, Dylan Ferguson stopped 23-of-28 shots faced. The two teams met again the following night with Iowa earning a 2-1 win. Travis Boyd and Matthew Sop found the back of the net for Iowa, Samuel Hlavaj stopped 24-of-25 shots faced to earn his second consecutive win and his third in his last four games.

Through 37 games, Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 25 points (6-19=25), Brendan Gaunce owns 22 points (12-10=22) and Hunter Haight has 19 points (10-9=19). Hlavaj owns a 6-7-0 record with a 2.81 GAA, a .902 SV% and one shutout, while Ferguson is 3-6-0 with a 3.70 GAA and a .881 SV%.

The Wild hosts the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7:00 p.m., before a two-game set at home against the Texas Stars beginning on Saturday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. Iowa will close out its homestand on Tuesday, January 28 against Charlotte at 7:00 p.m.

24-25 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #14
- 0.21 MB
Download 24-25 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #14

News Feed

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Predators 6, Wild 2

Preview: Wild at Predators

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

Prospect Report: January 16, 2025

Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Rink Rock January 15 - Vincent Mason

Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Preview: Wild at Sharks

Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Matt Boldy, Championships, Cheesecake Factory, and Rossi Appreciation

Game Recap: Avalanche 6, Wild 1