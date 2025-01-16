Prospect Report: January 16, 2025

The Wild went 2-2-0 in its most recent four-game stretch.

Iowa began its west coast swing on Wednesday, January 8, with a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls. Travis Boyd was the lone goal scorer for Iowa and Dylan Ferguson stopped 14-of-19 shots faced.

The Wild picked up a 5-1 win in the first of two games against the Ontario Reign on Friday, January 10. Graeme Clarke scored twice, while Caedan Bankier, Carson Lambos and Adam Raska all lit the lamp for Iowa as well. Liam Öhgren, who was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, tallied three assists. Samuel Hlavaj tied his season-high with 34 saves and earned his first AHL shutout. The two teams met again two days later with Iowa falling, 5-2. Boyd scored his second goal of the week and Joseph Cecconi scored his first goal of the season. Hlavaj stopped 28-of-32 shots faced.

Iowa closed out its trip last night with 7-5 win in a rematch against San Diego. Öhgren tallied two goals and an assist for his second three-point game in a week and his fourth of the season. Bankier, Raska, Brendan Gaunce, Hunter Haight and Bradley Marek all scored for Iowa. Hlavaj stopped 25-of-30 shots faced to earn his second win of the week.

Through 35 games, Öhgren (12-11=23) and Boyd (5-18=23) lead Iowa with 23 points. Öhgren ranks T-3rd among all AHL rookies in goals, is T-4th in PPG (4) and T-8th in points. Gaunce owns 22 points (12-10=22) and Haight has 19 points (10-9=19). Hlavaj is 5-7-0 with a 2.96 GAA, a .898 SV% and one shutout in 14 games and Ferguson owns a 3-5-0 record with a 3.52 GAA and a .888 SV% in eight games.

Iowa returns home for two games against the Rockford IceHogs beginning tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m.