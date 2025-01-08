Prospect Report: January 8, 2025

The Wild earned a point in its most recent two-game stretch against the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals.

Iowa opened the week on Thursday, January 2 with a 3-2 loss against Chicago. Caedan Bankier and Michael Milne were the goal scorers and Samuel Hlavaj stopped 21-of-24 shots faced.

The Wild earned a point the next night in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wolves. Matthew Sop was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, while William Rosseau stopped 37-of-39 shots faced in his second game with Iowa this season.

Through 31 games, Travis Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 20 points (3-17=20). Brendan Gaunce owns 17 points (11-6=17) and Liam Ohgren has 16 points (10-6=16). Jesper Wallstedt is 5-7-1 with a 3.89 GAA, a .868 SV% and one shutout in 13 games, Dylan Ferguson owns a 3-4-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .900 SV% in his seven starts and Hlavaj is 3-6-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 SV% in 11 games.

The Wild heads west for three games in California starting tonight against the San Diego Gulls at 9:00 p.m., then it travels to Ontario for two games against the Reign beginning on Friday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 12 at 5:00 p.m.