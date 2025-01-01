Prospect Report: January 1, 2025

The Wild went 1-4-0 in its most recent five-game stretch, with two games coming against the Chicago Wolves and three against the Rockford IceHogs.

In the first meeting against Chicago on Friday, December 20, the Wild fell to the Wolves, 3-2. Ryan Sandelin and Caedan Bankier were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Samuel Hlavaj stopped 34-of-36 shots faced. The two teams met again the following night, with Iowa falling, 4-1. David Spacek scored the lone goal for Iowa, while Dylan Ferguson stopped 37-of-41 shots faced. Iowa opened its three-game set with Rockford on Friday, December 27, falling to the IceHogs, 5-0. The Wild and IceHogs played again the next night, where Iowa suffered a 4-2 loss. Graeme Clarke and Carson Lambos were the goal scorers, Hlavaj stopped 26-of-29 shots faced.

Iowa got back into the win column last night with a 5-4 win in its final game against Rockford. Brendan Gaunce paced the Wild by recording a hat trick, Bankier scored his fifth goal of the season and David Jiricek scored his first goal as a member of the Iowa Wild. Hlavaj stopped 28-of-32 shots in the win.

Through 29 games, Travis Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 20 points (3-17=20). Gaunce owns 17 points (11-6=17) and Liam Ohgren has 16 points (10-6=16). Jesper Wallstedt is 5-7-1 with a 3.89 GAA, a .868 SV% and one shutout in 13 games, Ferguson owns a 3-4-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .900 SV% in his seven starts and Hlavaj is 3-5-0 with a 2.92 GAA and a .897 SV% in 10 games.

The Wild travels to Chicago for one game against the Wolves on Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m., before heading to Milwaukee for one game against the Admirals on Friday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m.