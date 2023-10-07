SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars for the last game of the preseason on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center and on Bally Sports North and Kool 108 FM. The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Dallas
FORWARDS
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Marco Rossi - Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Pat Maroon
DEFENSE
Alex Goligoski - Jake Middleton
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Calen Addison - Jon Merrill
GOALTENDERS
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Captain Jared Spurgeon will not be in the lineup after an upper-body injury sustained against Chicago on Thursday.
Tickets for tonight's match are available via Ticketmaster or on wild.com/tickets.