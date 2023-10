Minnesota Wild captain defenseman Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week due to an upper body injury suffered in last night’s preseason game at Chicago. The injury occured in the first period after a check by Chicago's Reese Johnson. The Wild won the game in a shootout, 3-2.

Minnesota is set to host Dallas tomorrow night at 5 p.m. on Bally Sports North and Kool 108 FM.

