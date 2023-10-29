NEWARK, N.J. -- The Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) close out the three-game road trip on the East Coast today at Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1). The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup at Devils
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 10 Vinni Lettieri
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis
48 Daemon Hunt - 2 Calen Addison
4 Jon Merrill
GOALTENDERS
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
32 Filip Gustavsson
Injury Report
F Matt Boldy (upper-body) and F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) did not travel with the team and will not play tonight. D Alex Goligoski and D Jared Spurgeon have been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against New Jersey:
- When: Sunday, October 29 at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KOOL 108
- Game Notes: Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils