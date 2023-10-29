News Feed

Game Recap: Capitals 3, Wild 2
Game Recap: Flyers 6, Wild 2
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
Prospect Report: October 25, 2023
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Jujhar Khaira From Iowa
Wild invites Gulf War vet to attend road trip with the team 
Hartman gets 5 points for Wild in win against Oilers

Game Recap: Wild 7, Oilers 4
Projected Lineup vs Oilers
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night on October 24
Valleyfair Selected as Host Site for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 in Shakopee
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri From Iowa
Game Recap: Blue Jackets 5, Wild 4
Game Recap: Kings 7, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs. Kings
Prospect Report: October 18, 2023
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker From Iowa
Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3

Projected Lineup at Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) close out the three-game road trip on the East Coast today at Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1). The following is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon

17 Marcus Foligno - 23 Marco Rossi - 10 Vinni Lettieri

21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis

48 Daemon Hunt - 2 Calen Addison

4 Jon Merrill

GOALTENDERS

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

32 Filip Gustavsson

Injury Report

F Matt Boldy (upper-body) and F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) did not travel with the team and will not play tonight. D Alex Goligoski and D Jared Spurgeon have been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Info for tonight's game against New Jersey: