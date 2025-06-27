Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

The Minnesota Wild would like to thank the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino for their tremendous support and partnership since our inaugural season. During our 25-year partnership, Prairie Island and the Minnesota Wild collaborated to support youth hockey, empower underserved communities, celebrate Dakota culture, traditions, and heritage, and bring fun and excitement to the State of Hockey.

“Thank you to the Minnesota Wild for 25 years of partnership and for providing us a platform to share our community’s rich heritage, culture and traditions with the State of Hockey,” said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Grant Johnson. “As a Day-One partner, we are very proud of the work we’ve done to further diversity in hockey and empower underserved communities through our support of the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Those contributions will always be a part of our legacy. We also remain deeply committed to supporting community initiatives and stimulating economic growth in St. Paul. Our Dakota ancestors have been living in this region for countless generations we will continue to give back to our community through impactful partnerships and community connection. Go Wild!”