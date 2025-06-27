Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

TI Thumb
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild would like to thank the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino for their tremendous support and partnership since our inaugural season. During our 25-year partnership, Prairie Island and the Minnesota Wild collaborated to support youth hockey, empower underserved communities, celebrate Dakota culture, traditions, and heritage, and bring fun and excitement to the State of Hockey.

“Thank you to the Minnesota Wild for 25 years of partnership and for providing us a platform to share our community’s rich heritage, culture and traditions with the State of Hockey,” said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Grant Johnson. “As a Day-One partner, we are very proud of the work we’ve done to further diversity in hockey and empower underserved communities through our support of the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Those contributions will always be a part of our legacy. We also remain deeply committed to supporting community initiatives and stimulating economic growth in St. Paul. Our Dakota ancestors have been living in this region for countless generations we will continue to give back to our community through impactful partnerships and community connection. Go Wild!”

frame_117

A staple of their 25-year relationship, Treasure Island and the Wild partnered extensively to make meaningful impact in the community. During the partnership, Treasure Island Resort & Casino contributed over $1.2 million in direct funds to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. In addition, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Minnesota Wild Foundation raised over $500,000 through events and auctions with proceeds benefiting local non-profits.

“Treasure Island Resort & Casino and The Prairie Island Indian Community have been incredible partners of our organization over the last 25 years,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold. “We can’t thank them enough for their tremendous support and the generous funding they provided the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Together we have created a Greater State of Hockey!”

Thank you for 25 years of memories and supporting the State of Hockey community to TI Casino

Their tremendous generosity has left a legacy of impact:

  • Program Sales Match - From 2008 to 2021, Treasure Island matched the Minnesota Wild game day program sales, with funds distributed to Minnesota Hockey to grow the game of hockey and to the Minnesota Wild Foundation to fund youth hockey scholarships.
    • Over 1,250 St. Paul youth hockey applicants received scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,200 because of this program.
  • The Big Assist Program - Over the last four seasons, Treasure Island donated $200 to the Wild Foundation during the regular season and $400 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs for each assist by a Minnesota Wild player. A total of $367,900 was raised from this program to support diversity in hockey programming.
  • Strike It Wild - Since 2015, before the start of each season the entire Wild team gathered at Treasure Island’s Island Xtreme Bowl for a fun afternoon of bowling with Wild fans. Proceeds from this fundraiser were distributed to various local non-profit organizations and the Wild Foundation.
  • Native American Heritage Night - Presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, the Wild annually showcased the rich heritage, traditions and culture of the Dakota community on Native American Heritage Night. Highlights of the annual celebration include:
    • From 2021 through 2023, Wild players wore custom designed Native American Heritage jerseys on Native American Heritage Day during warmups. The jerseys featured a unique Dakota Wild logo and additional design elements associated with Dakota culture. The jerseys were auctioned off each year, with proceeds going to support the Wild Foundation and various indigenous nonprofits. In total, the Native American Heritage auctions raised over $173,000.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury donned a one-of-a-kind Dakota-inspired mask, designed by Dakota artist and Prairie Island Indian Community member Cole Redhorse Taylor, during warmups when the Wild celebrated Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 24, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center. The mask was purchased at auction by the Minnesota Historical Society for $35,100 and is currently on display in the permanent exhibit, “Our Home: Native Minnesota.”
  • Treasure Island Wheel - A staple of Wild games over the last 25 years, the Treasure Island Wheel brought joy to millions of people who have spun the wheel for prizes including free slot play, amenity vouchers and concert tickets.
frame_1809

A 25-year relationship rooted in shared values, the Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Wild are proud of their collective efforts to support youth hockey, empower underserved communities, celebrate Dakota culture, traditions and heritage, and bring fun and excitement to the State of Hockey. As the Wild and Prairie Island’s relationship evolves, both remain deeply committed to continued support of these important initiatives.

News Feed

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a One-year Contract

Guerin impressed with strides shown by Buium

Spurgeon not sliding under the radar with Canada

2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

Fleury takes the stage one last time at IIHF World Championship

Hlavaj shining for Slovakia on World Stage

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Danila Yurov to Entry-Level Contract

Czech teammates see NHL future on horizon for Špaček

Buium Living Up to the Hype on World Stage

Wild on 7th - Episode 108: VGK Game 6 Recap - Season Wrap with Bill Guerin

Seven Members of Wild Organization to Participate at 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

Minnesota Wild Goaltender Marc-André Fleury Named Finalist for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy