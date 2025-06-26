No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, the Wild finds itself in unfamiliar territory by not owning a pick in the first-round for the first time since 2017 and just the third time in franchise history. What would have been the 20th overall pick for Minnesota, was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with defenseman Daemon Hunt and picks in the 2026 and 2027 draft, in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek and a fifth-round draft pick in this year’s draft. Minnesota is banking on Jiricek, a former sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to be a cornerstone piece along with fellow defensemen Zeev Buium and Brock Faber, all of whom are under 23 years old.

Minnesota acquired a fourth round pick from the Seattle Kraken this morning in exchange for Freddy Gaudreau, giving them five total picks on Saturday. Barring any trades leading up to the draft tomorrow night, the Wild will make its first selection in the second-round (52nd overall), followed by two picks in the fourth round (102nd and 121st overall), one pick in the fifth round (141st overall) and sixth round (180th overall).

Not having a first-round selection is not a situation the team will be in very often, but the team is excited about acquiring David Jiricek last season with its first round pick from this year’s draft.

“David was a highly touted prospect in his draft year based on his size, his physicality and his assertiveness,” said Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett. “He can really shoot the puck, too. He’s a great kid who puts in the work and we believe he is going to be a big part of this team.”

Wild President of Hockey Operation and General Manager Bill Guerin met with the media this afternoon inside the Wild executive offices, and when asked about if acquiring a first round selection was a priority, he told reporters “It’s not a priority, but I’m not against it either. We feel we already picked in getting David Jiricek and he was a very high pick. We’re comfortable where we are.”

The team also has a number of prospects knocking on the NHL door including Buium, Jiricek, Carson Lambos, Liam Öhgren and Danila Yurov to name a few.

“As a group, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. Even without a first round pick we believe we are going to hit on players,” said Brackett. “We’ll be firm on our list, and in this situation at 52, we have to let things unfold in front of us and act when the opportunity is there.”

In case you need a reminder, Minnesota selected Kirill Kaprizov in the fifth-round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Kaprizov, and at just 28 years old, is well on his way to becoming the best player to ever don a Minnesota Wild sweater, as he ranks fourth in team history in goals and fifth in points (185-201=386) in just 319 games.

Safe to say, Guerin and his staff are a confident group going into the draft with only five picks, all coming on day two. Time will tell if they are able to find a diamond in the rough and someone who can help lead this team to its ultimate goal—a Stanley Cup.