Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Visit the Draft Central page on Wild.com for the latest news on the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Wild.com will provide coverage of the draft, including interviews and updates from President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett, along with photos and videos.

The 2025 Minnesota Wild Draft Guide, containing team draft history, pick details and prospect information, is now available at the following link.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.