Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild currently owns four picks in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The Minnesota Wild Hockey Operations Staff will conduct draft activities from the team’s facility at TRIA Rink in St. Paul. Round 1 begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 27 on ESPN and ESPN+, and Rounds 2-7 will take place on June 28 starting at 11 a.m. CT on NHL Network and ESPN+.
MINNESOTA WILD 2025 NHL DRAFT PICKS
Round 2 – No. 52 overall
Round 4 – No. 121 overall (from TOR)
Round 5 – No. 141 overall (from CBJ)
Round 6 – No. 180 overall
Visit the Draft Central page on Wild.com for the latest news on the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Wild.com will provide coverage of the draft, including interviews and updates from President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett, along with photos and videos.
The 2025 Minnesota Wild Draft Guide, containing team draft history, pick details and prospect information, is now available at the following link.
