Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which operates Xcel Energy Center, and Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, today announced a 14-year naming rights partnership. Beginning September 3, 2025, the home of the Minnesota Wild and more than 150 sporting and entertainment events annually in downtown Saint Paul will be named Grand Casino Arena.

“Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul,” said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. “The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena.”

“This is more than a name change - it’s a signal of where we’re headed as a business,” said Ronda Weizenegger, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Casino. “Grand Casino Arena represents the strength of tribal enterprise, and our ongoing investment in Minnesota’s future. We’re proud to partner with the Minnesota Wild to bring this vision to life. I’d also like to thank Ted Johnson of Norden Strategies for his instrumental role in making this moment possible.”

“This partnership is a dream - Grand Casino Arena gives us an incredible platform to engage fans, tell our story in bold new ways, and bring the Grand Casino experience to downtown Saint Paul,” said Jeff LaFrance, Head of Marketing for Grand Casino. “From digital activations to in-arena surprises, we’re building something unforgettable.”

As part of this new partnership, all exterior and interior signage will be replaced to identify Grand Casino Arena, including the center ice insignia. All the arena’s signage will be replaced before the start of the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Minnesota Wild would also like to thank OVG Global Partnerships for their strategic guidance and collaboration in securing this fantastic naming rights partnership.

The Minnesota Wild announced a new multi-year partnership with Xcel Energy on April 15, 2025, to continue to be a major community and business partner of the team. The existing arena naming rights agreement with Xcel Energy concludes after a successful 25-year partnership.

About Xcel Energy Center

The one-of-a-kind, multi-purpose facility is home to more than 150 events and over 1.7 million visitors each year. In just the first quarter of 2025, the venue welcomed one million visitors for Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Frost hockey games, concerts, performances, athletic tournaments, and more. The 17,954-seat venue opened its doors on Sept. 29, 2000, when the Minnesota Wild played its first-ever preseason game, followed the next night by the arena’s first concert featuring Barenaked Ladies. In addition to perennial favorites such as the Minnesota State High School League’s Boys and Girls Hockey and Wrestling Tournaments, the venue has played host to several world-renowned events in its history including the Super Bowl LII Opening Night and Media Day events, 2008 Republican National Convention, NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (2024, 2018, 2011, 2002), U.S. Figure Skating Championships (2016, 2008), USA Gymnastics National Championships (2011, 2006), as well as some of entertainment’s most legendary performers including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Madonna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, and Minnesota native and favorite son, Prince. Over 33,500,000 fans have attended events at the building since it opened.

The world-class venue and adjacent Saint Paul RiverCentre are known for being enthusiastic about creating the best experiences imaginable for their guests, and that includes providing a setting that is a model of sustainable practices. Their efforts have been designed to integrate into their daily operations and culture. Xcel Energy Center and Saint Paul RiverCentre have been recognized as leaders in sustainability and are certified by LEED (Gold), EIC/SES (Gold) and Green Globes. They are the only complex in the world to receive these three independent certifications. The Saint Paul Arena Company manages the arena.

About Grand Casino

Grand Casino operates two premiere gaming and hospitality destinations in Minnesota, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As a mission-driven enterprise, Grand Casino exists to generate sustainable economic opportunity for the Mille Lacs Band while delivering exceptional guest experiences. With its naming rights to Grand Casino Arena, Grand Casino continues to expand its impact across entertainment, sports, and cultural connection. Learn more at grandcasinomn.com.

About Minnesota Sports & Entertainment

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, 317 on Rice Park and the facility management of Xcel Energy Center, TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, and the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

About The Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a thriving NHL franchise that began playing in 2000 in downtown Saint Paul. Its parent company, MSE, is a premier sports and entertainment provider with several different avenues of business operations headquartered in downtown Saint Paul, Minn. Driven by a mission to Create a Greater State of Hockey, MSE and the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations and children’s health and wellness charities across the state. For more, visit wild.com, follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.