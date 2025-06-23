Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the hiring of Greg Cronin as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild, the team’s primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"We are thrilled to have a coach of Greg’s caliber behind the bench in Iowa,” said Hendricks. “He brings a thorough, detail-oriented approach and an extremely high understanding of the game of hockey. With an extensive background in player development and a proven track record of leading winning organizations, we are excited to bring Greg’s passion for coaching to our organization."

Cronin, 62 (6/2/63), owns 38 years of coaching and player development experience, including 18 years of head coaching experience at the National Hockey League (NHL), AHL and NCAA levels. The Arlington, Mass., native most recently spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, where he compiled a 62-87-15 record (.424) in 164 games and guided the team to an 80-point season (35-37-10) in 2024-25, the franchise’s highest point total since the 2017-18 season. Prior to his time in Anaheim, Cronin spent five seasons (2018-23) as Head Coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, leading the team to a 164-104-30 overall record (.601), four Calder Cup playoff appearances (2019, 2021-23) and a 34-18-4 record (.643) in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. In seven total seasons as an AHL head coach with Colorado and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2003-05), Cronin owns a 242-165-51 record (.584) across 458 games.

Before his time in Colorado, Cronin spent seven seasons as a coach at the NHL level, including four seasons with the New York Islanders, where he was Associate Coach in 2017-18 and an Assistant coach from 2014-17, and three seasons (2011-14) as an Assistant Coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cronin spent six seasons as Head Coach of Northeastern University from 2005-11, earning Coach of the Year honors from Hockey East in 2009 after guiding the team to a 25-12-4 record and the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years. Cronin spent seven seasons within the Islanders’ organization from 1998-2005, working as the team’s Director of Player Development from 2003-05, while also working as Head Coach (2003-05) and as an Assistant Coach (1998-03) for Bridgeport, the Islanders’ primary AHL affiliate. Cronin was an Assistant Coach at the University of Maine from 1988-90 and 1993-95 before serving as Interim Head Coach from December 1995 to December 1996. He was also an Assistant Coach at Colorado College from 1990-93.

A co-founder of the United States National Development Program (USNTDP), Cronin spent the inaugural season of the program as Director of Player Development in 1996-97 and served as Head Coach in 1997-98. He began his coaching career at Colby College, his alma mater, as an Assistant Coach in 1987-88. He earned a master’s degree in business at the University of Maine in 1990 while serving as a Graduate Assistant for the hockey program. Cronin has also served as an Assistant Coach for Team USA at three World Championships (1997, 2011 and 2012) and was an Assistant Coach at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 1997 and 1998, helping the U.S. to a silver medal in 1997.

Cronin played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Colby College from 1982-86, helping the team to ECAC Division II Final Four appearances in 1983 and 1984 and receiving the Most Improved Player Award in 1984 and the Coach’s Award in 1986.

