Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

25_BlockParty_Schedule_TBA_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2025 Block Party Series presented by CUB will visit eight communities in Minnesota this summer starting on Tuesday, July 15 at the CUB location at 7191 10th Street North in Oakdale, from 5 - 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

2025 MINNESOTA WILD BLOCK PARTY SERIES

DATE

TIME

LOCATION

Tuesday, July 15

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 7191 10th St N in Oakdale

Thursday, July 17

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 14133 Edgewood Drive N in Baxter

Tuesday, July 22

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 3550 Vicksburg Lane N in Plymouth

Thursday, July 24

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1800 Madison Ave in Mankato

Tuesday, July 29

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 3717 Lexington Ave N in Arden Hills

Thursday, July 31

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 19216 Freeport Ave in Elk River

Tuesday, August 5

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1750 County Rd 42 W in Burnsville

Thursday, August 7

5 - 8 p.m.

Location To Be Announced

The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy, including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 25 and yard games. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.

CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

