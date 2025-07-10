Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy, including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 25 and yard games. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.

CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.

