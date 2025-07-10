SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2025 Block Party Series presented by CUB will visit eight communities in Minnesota this summer starting on Tuesday, July 15 at the CUB location at 7191 10th Street North in Oakdale, from 5 - 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB
2025 MINNESOTA WILD BLOCK PARTY SERIES
DATE
TIME
LOCATION
Tuesday, July 15
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 7191 10th St N in Oakdale
Thursday, July 17
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 14133 Edgewood Drive N in Baxter
Tuesday, July 22
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 3550 Vicksburg Lane N in Plymouth
Thursday, July 24
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 1800 Madison Ave in Mankato
Tuesday, July 29
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 3717 Lexington Ave N in Arden Hills
Thursday, July 31
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 19216 Freeport Ave in Elk River
Tuesday, August 5
5 - 8 p.m.
CUB location at 1750 County Rd 42 W in Burnsville
Thursday, August 7
5 - 8 p.m.
Location To Be Announced
The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy, including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 25 and yard games. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.
CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.
