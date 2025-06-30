Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired right wing Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Tarasenko, 33 (12/13/1991), recorded 33 points (11-22=33), six penalty minutes (PIM), and 133 shots in 80 games for Detroit last season. For his career, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound native of Yaroslavl, Russia, has collected 662 points (304-358=662), 70 power-play goals (PPG), 51 game-winning goals (GWG) and 2,412 shots in 831 games across 13 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues (2012-23), New York Rangers (2023), Ottawa Senators (2023-24), Florida Panthers (2024) and Detroit (2024-25). Tarasenko has totaled 73 points (49-24=73) in 121 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion (St. Louis, 2019; Florida, 2024).

A four-time NHL All-Star Game selection (2015, 2016, 2017, 2023), Tarasenko has reached the 30-goal mark in six seasons, including a career-high 40 goals in 2015-16, and the 70-point mark in four seasons, including a career-high 82 points (34-48=82) in 2021-22. He was named to the NHL Second All-Star team following the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and was a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2016-17. His 262 career goals and 553 points with St. Louis each ranks fifth in franchise history, while his 291 assists with the club ranks seventh. Tarasenko has represented Russia at multiple international competitions, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and three IIHF World Championships (2011, 2015, 2021). He was originally selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

