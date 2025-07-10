2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

TheCoachesSite_Email_1920x1080Email_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with The Coaches Site, Minnesota Hockey, Boys High School Coaches Association, and Girls High School Coaches Association will host The Coaches Site Live conference in St. Paul from Sept. 27 – 28, 2025. The event will feature speakers tied to the State of Hockey giving a mix of on-ice and stage presentations focusing on grassroots player development, team development and seasonal planning. Attendees will also have the chance to connect and network with coaches from youth, high school and collegiate levels.

Attendees will also receive three (3) USA Hockey Coaches Continuing Education Credits for attending the entire conference.

Proceeds from The Coaches Site Live Conference will be donated to Skate It Forward, an initiative of the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Wild Foundation, that helps preserve and strengthen community hockey in Minnesota. Inspired by the "pay it forward" movement, Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation.

Click here to learn more about the event and purchase tickets now.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a One-year Contract