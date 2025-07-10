2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with The Coaches Site, Minnesota Hockey, Boys High School Coaches Association, and Girls High School Coaches Association will host The Coaches Site Live conference in St. Paul from Sept. 27 – 28, 2025. The event will feature speakers tied to the State of Hockey giving a mix of on-ice and stage presentations focusing on grassroots player development, team development and seasonal planning. Attendees will also have the chance to connect and network with coaches from youth, high school and collegiate levels.

Attendees will also receive three (3) USA Hockey Coaches Continuing Education Credits for attending the entire conference.

Proceeds from The Coaches Site Live Conference will be donated to Skate It Forward, an initiative of the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Wild Foundation, that helps preserve and strengthen community hockey in Minnesota. Inspired by the "pay it forward" movement, Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation.

Click here to learn more about the event and purchase tickets now.

