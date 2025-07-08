Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

PreseasonSchedule25_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced its 2025-26 preseason schedule will consist of six games. The Wild will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

2025-26 Minnesota Wild Preseason Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 21 at Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre - 4 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center - 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena - 5 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 3 at Chicago Blackhawks at United Center - 7 p.m. CT

All Minnesota Wild games can be heard on flagship radio station KFAN 100.3 FM.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2025-26 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

