Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced its 2025-26 preseason schedule will consist of six games. The Wild will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.
2025-26 Minnesota Wild Preseason Schedule
Sunday, Sept. 21 at Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre - 4 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center - 7 p.m. CT
Thursday, Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena - 5 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT
Friday, Oct. 3 at Chicago Blackhawks at United Center - 7 p.m. CT
All Minnesota Wild games can be heard on flagship radio station KFAN 100.3 FM.
