Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 0

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots before he was replaced by Kenneth Appleby, who made six saves in his first appearance of the season for New York (19-14-10), which has lost two in a row and is 2-5-1 in its past eight.

“I just didn’t like our effort at all,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “I didn’t think we were 100 percent committed to playing the game the right way right from the start and it just kind of snowballed as we went along.”

Zuccarello gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:11 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

“Well, I score once every 20 games, so it's nice to get one now and then,” Zuccarello said. “I think we played a solid team game. Everyone contributed, whether it was a block shot, a goal, PK, ‘Flower’, everything. That’s the team game we have to play, and hopefully we can build on that and get on a run here. We have a tough stretch coming up.”

Connor Dewar made it 2-0 at 2:18 of the second period, winning the puck from Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom in the offensive zone and beating Sorokin with a wrist shot from the slot.

Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season with a tip in on the power play at 13:36 to make it 3-0.

Minnesota outshot the Islanders 20-3 in the second period.

“We didn’t do anything very well tonight,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “They were on top of us quite a bit and we couldn’t get to our game. I think our effort needs to be elevated and we need to have a better showing. We got to get (mad). I mean, there’s a lot of little things that add up to a poorly played hockey game.”