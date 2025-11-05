Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

With Annunen pulled for the extra attacker, Steven Stamkos tied it 2-2 for Nashville with 0.3 seconds left in the third period, scoring with a one-timer from high in the left face-off circle off a pass by Nick Blankenburg.

“I took a peek at the clock with about eight seconds left,” Stamkos said. “I knew any opportunity we’re going to have [would mean we’d need] to get the puck off quick. And we did a great job again of controlling the puck. We had some looks, some retrievals, some battles and just tried to get a shot off. Got a nice pass from ‘Blankie’ and nice to see that go in.”

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Brock Faber had two assists, and Johansson added an assist for the Wild (5-6-3), who won their second straight. Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves.

“I mean, you want to get two points,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “It’s the first time we won back-to-back games. I liked the way we gathered ourselves after the second in the third. But I would say that the takeaway from a coaching perspective is that we understand we got the two points, which is important, but then there’s also dynamics of the game that we’d like to address prior to the (next) game.”

Matthew Wood scored, and Annunen made 22 saves for the Predators (5-6-4), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). They were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

“We were just having trouble scoring a little bit, but we hung in there,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was good to get a point. I would have liked to [have] gone to [the] shootout or play a little bit longer.”