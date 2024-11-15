Game Recap: Wild 3, Canadiens 0

The shutout was Gustavsson’s first of the season and his seventh in the NHL.

“No 2-on-1s or 3-on-2s that I can think of that were really clear,” Gustavsson said. “They had one chance, their second shot to the game, on the glove side there. That was maybe their best chance all game. We played really solid. We took some penalties, killed them off, and played good."

Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi scored for the Wild (11-2-3), who have won six of their past eight games.

“I thought the effort was really good,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we had a really good start to the game as well. Both teams looked like they were ready to play …We defended hard when we had to. I thought the third period we regathered ourselves with our puck management.”