Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Rookie to the Team

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue is a non-profit organization grounded in love, dedication, and determination. Coco's Heart is dedicated to serving a variety of dogs needing rescue from a broad spectrum of unfortunate situations. Whether they are stuck in overcrowded shelters, strays from rural areas with little resources, injured with no place to turn, or trapped in puppy mills facing lives of misery. Coco's Heart is determined to help and provide quality veterinary care to every dog welcomed. As a foster-based organization there are anywhere from 200-300 dogs in rescue at any given time. Coco's Heart strives to provide all dogs with the love, veterinary care, and treatment that they deserve. Coco's Heart is known for their dedication to the dogs needing a little extra care, often welcoming dogs who need extensive and specialized veterinary care. For more information about Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, visit www.cocosheartdogrescue.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.