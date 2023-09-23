Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform

“Our primary home and road jerseys are as popular as ever with our fans,” said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor. “They also let us know last season that they still loved this legacy look so we decided to keep it in our mix as a new alternate jersey, with some updated ‘State of Hockey’ details.”

The 78’s are based on the Minnesota Wild Reverse Retro uniforms from the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons that were created in collaboration with adidas and the NHL. Additional details have been added that were not a part of the Reverse Retro version, including a shoulder patch featuring the “State of Hockey” logo, as well as a distinctive treatment for the captain and alternate captains’ ‘C’ and ‘A’ on the upper left chest, which are now layered over a patch in the shape of our home state.