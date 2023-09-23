SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today unveiled a new alternate uniform. Dubbed “The 78’s” in honor of our predecessor Minnesota NHL franchise, the North Stars, these throwback alternate jerseys celebrate the design and colors of the North Stars’ late-1970’s uniforms. These uniforms introduce an entirely new colorway, with a Kelly Green base color and bright yellow striping.
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
The "78’S" are based on Adidas Reverse Retro design from 2022-23
“Our primary home and road jerseys are as popular as ever with our fans,” said John Maher, Minnesota Wild Senior Brand Advisor. “They also let us know last season that they still loved this legacy look so we decided to keep it in our mix as a new alternate jersey, with some updated ‘State of Hockey’ details.”
The 78’s are based on the Minnesota Wild Reverse Retro uniforms from the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons that were created in collaboration with adidas and the NHL. Additional details have been added that were not a part of the Reverse Retro version, including a shoulder patch featuring the “State of Hockey” logo, as well as a distinctive treatment for the captain and alternate captains’ ‘C’ and ‘A’ on the upper left chest, which are now layered over a patch in the shape of our home state.
The Wild will wear the new alternate uniform 15 times this season: Oct. 21 vs. Columbus, Nov. 4 vs. the New York Rangers, Nov. 24 vs. Colorado, Dec. 3 vs. Chicago, Dec. 16 vs. Vancouver, Dec. 23 vs. Boston, Dec. 27 vs. Detroit, Dec. 31 vs. Winnipeg, Jan. 13 vs. Arizona, Jan. 27 vs. Anaheim, Feb. 17 vs. Buffalo, March 10 vs. Nashville, March 23 vs. St. Louis, March 30 vs. Vegas and April 6 vs. Winnipeg.
The Minnesota Wild’s new alternate jersey is available for purchase now at The Hockey Lodge at Xcel Energy Center and Hockeylodge.com. The Hockey Lodge is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.