SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded forward Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for future considerations.

Walker collected two points (1-1=2) in 13 NHL games across parts of two seasons (2022-24) with Minnesota and recorded 104 points (43-61=104) in 156 career American Hockey League (AHL) games across three seasons (2022-25) with the Iowa Wild.