Minnesota Wild to Host Women's Clothing Drive on Saturday, March 30

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a women’s clothing drive benefitting Dress for Success Twin Cities will be held on Saturday, March 30 when it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at 2:30 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used clothing will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A complete list of accepted items is viewable below.

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.