Minnesota Wild to Host Women's Clothing Drive on Saturday, March 30

WClothingDrive_Digital_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a women’s clothing drive benefitting Dress for Success Twin Cities will be held on Saturday, March 30 when it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at 2:30 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used clothing will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A complete list of accepted items is viewable below.

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Accepted Items

  • Business professional suits
  • Professional separates including blouses, slacks, skirts, dresses, blazers, sweaters, and jackets
  • Casual separates including shirts, jeans, dresses, sweaters, and coats
  • Professional shoes (flats, heels, boots)
  • Scarves
  • Handbags
  • Jewelry
  • Scrubs
  • Professional maternity apparel
  • Non-slip footwear
  • Hats, gloves, and winter jackets (in winter months)

Non-Accepted Items:

  • Any items that are stained, torn or in ill repair
  • Athletic wear or lounge wear
  • Men's clothing

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at www.wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information on full, partial & flexible season ticket memberships.

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

