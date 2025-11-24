Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 28

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) in celebration of Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 28 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 2:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:30 a.m. until puck drop. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The winter coat drive is supported by ororo, the official heated apparel partner of the Minnesota Wild. For every coat donated, ororo will match the donation by providing a new ororo coat in youth sizes to the American Indian Family Center, matching up to 50 coats in total.

Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.

