SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced toy drives will be held for The Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 14 when it hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 20 when it hosts the Utah Hockey Club at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:15 a.m. until midway through the first period on Dec. 14 and from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period on Dec. 20. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drives on Saturday December 14 and Friday December 20
By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 85 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, please visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
