Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drives on Saturday December 14 and Friday December 20

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced toy drives will be held for The Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 14 when it hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 20 when it hosts the Utah Hockey Club at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:15 a.m. until midway through the first period on Dec. 14 and from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period on Dec. 20. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.