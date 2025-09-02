Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink

Kurvers_Showcase_v2_920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase featuring the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, Sept. 12 - 14 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown Saint Paul.

Tom Kurvers Prospect SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. - Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The opportunity to attend all three games was extended exclusively to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. A limited number of tickets to each game are available and free to the public while supplies last. To register for tickets to a game Click Here. TRIA Rink will open 30 minutes before the start of each game. Both Minnesota Wild games will be streamed live on **www.wild.com**.

View Tom Kurvers Showcase Roster

News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 110: The House That Billy Built

Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule