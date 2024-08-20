Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, Oct. 5

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today it will host the Strike It Wild Bowling Event presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will take place at Treasure Island Resort & Casino’s Island Xtreme Bowl located at 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch, Minnesota. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
Fans of all ages can participate in this casual, family friendly event that gives you a chance to bowl with your favorite current and former Minnesota Wild players. Fans will also enjoy appetizers and refreshments, and an opportunity to interact with the entire Minnesota Wild roster.
Tickets for the Minnesota Wild Strike It Wild Bowling Event are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit **www.wild.com/strikeitwild**. In its eight-year history, the Strike It Wild Bowling Event has raised almost $250,000 for the Minnesota Wild Foundation and local charities including the American Diabetes Associations Minneapolis-Saint Paul office, Children’s Minnesota, DinoMights and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and Minnesota Diversified Hockey.
Event attendees can also purchase a hotel room at Treasure Island on either Friday, October 4 or Sunday, October 6 at a special discounted rate. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, contact the Treasure Island Call Center at 1-800-222-7077 and use the code “Wild10” when booking your room. Treasure Island’s 788-room hotel is the second-largest in the state and features three towers with smoking and non-smoking rooms just steps away from the gaming floor, Wave Spa, The Lagoon and other amenities.
A proud partner of the Minnesota Wild for over two decades, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community have supported the Minnesota Wild Foundation through community giving since its inception in 2009. In each of the last two seasons, Treasure Island has donated $200 to the Wild Foundation for each assist made by Wild players during regular season games and $400 for assists in the postseason through their Big Assist Program. The Prairie Island Indian Community has donated $281,800 to the Minnesota Wild Foundation from The Big Assist Program over the last three seasons. Through various initiatives, the Prairie Island Indian Community has donated nearly $1.4 million to the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. Make a donation or learn more at www.wild.com/foundation, [email protected], or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.
