Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, Oct. 5

A proud partner of the Minnesota Wild for over two decades, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community have supported the Minnesota Wild Foundation through community giving since its inception in 2009. In each of the last two seasons, Treasure Island has donated $200 to the Wild Foundation for each assist made by Wild players during regular season games and $400 for assists in the postseason through their Big Assist Program. The Prairie Island Indian Community has donated $281,800 to the Minnesota Wild Foundation from The Big Assist Program over the last three seasons. Through various initiatives, the Prairie Island Indian Community has donated nearly $1.4 million to the Minnesota Wild Foundation.