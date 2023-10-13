News Feed

Game Recap Wild vs Panthers 101223

Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Minnesota Wild iHeartMedia Partnership Extension 101223

Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One 101223

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa 101223

Projected Lineup vs Panthers 101223

WILD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PENTAIR

Becoming Wild Season 13

Minnesota Wild Season Preview 101123

Green Carpet Event 101023

Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain Announcement

Strike It Wild 100923

Minnesota Wild Opening Night Roster 100923

Game Recap Wild vs Stars 100723

Projected Lineup vs Dallas 100723

Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension 100723

Projected Lineup at Chicago 100523

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25 100423

Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice, presented by ORORO, on Sunday, Nov. 5 at ROC (Recreation Outdoor Center) located at the City of St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

The Wild’s practice is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. Herbie’s on the Park will provide free coffee and hot chocolate to event spectators. Fan giveaways and activities will be available courtesy of Bally Sports North and the Wild. The Hockey Lodge, the official team store of the Minnesota Wild, will be on-site with the latest in Wild gear and apparel.

ORORO is the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild.

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

