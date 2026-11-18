“The Mille Lacs Band’s partnership with the Minnesota Wild helps ensure that Native people are visible and valued, not only in the history of this state, but in its present and future,” said Chief Executive Virgil Wind, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. “It also highlights the Native contribution to the region - a contribution that continues to shape Minnesota culturally, economically, and socially. We’re honored to see the stories, culture, and leadership of Native people reflected at Grand Casino Arena and are proud to stand in partnership with others who believe representation matters.”

The Wild, Grand Casino, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will also showcase Native American Heritage Night through various in-game presentations and community initiatives:

Singers at entrances of Grand Casino Arena upon gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

Flag Song by Timber Trails to honor all who have served in the armed forces. Veterans from all 11 tribes of the state of Minnesota have been invited to participate and represent their tribes.

All Indigenous color guard featuring members from tribal nations in Minnesota .

A special video will be shown during the first intermission detailing the history of the Woodland Dancers followed by on-ice feature during the second intermission showcasing the Woodland Dance for fans to watch.

First 5,000 fans to receive a special hat featuring the Native American Heritage Night logo.

The Hockey Lodge at Grand Casino Arena will have Native American Heritage Night inspired retail items available for purchase, while supplies last.

Native American Heritage Night vendors will sell artwork throughout Grand Casino Arena concourses.

Redesign of Native American Heritage logo and jersey as designed by local artist, Nicholas Cash, from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Important elements of the new logo include:

11 Trees: Representing the 11 federally recognized tribal nations in Minnesota.

Four Direction Star: In Ojibwe culture, the four directions are a map of life - physically, spiritually, and culturally - guiding both daily living and sacred practice.

Feather Pattern: In Ojibwe culture, a feather is sacred, it is used as a symbol of honor and respect, courage and strength, wisdom, freedom, and spiritual connection to the creator

Blue River: In the land of 10,000 Lakes, water represents a life-giving force for it’s the connection to the physical and spiritual worlds.

Native American Heritage Night jersey’s will be signed by all players and auctioned off through the Minnesota Wild Foundation with proceeds benefitting the Midwest Immersion Indigenous Network.

“Native American Heritage Night is a special opportunity to celebrate the enduring culture, traditions and contributions of Indigenous communities across Minnesota,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Wild. “Together with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Grand Casino, we’re proud to share Ojibwe stories, language and traditions with our fans and help create a deeper appreciation for the people and cultures that continue to enrich our state.”

“Grand Casino is proud to partner with the Minnesota Wild for the Native American Heritage Night,” said Ronda Weizenegger, CEO, Grand Casino. “This collaboration gives us an important platform to share our culture, educate, strengthen Indigenous representation, and demonstrate the economic and community impact Grand Casino brings to Minnesota. As naming rights partner of Grand Casino Arena, we are proud to help bring this celebration to life.”

About the Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

The Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is a sovereign, self-governing Tribal Nation whose people have lived for generations in east-central Minnesota. More than half of the Band’s 5,000 members live within the boundaries of the Band’s reservation, which was established by the 1855 Treaty. With a separation-of-powers government, the Band provides a wide range of services to its citizens and governs with a focus on cultural preservation, economic strength, and the well-being of future generations.

About Grand Casino

Grand Casino operates two premiere gaming and hospitality destinations in Minnesota, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. As a mission-driven enterprise, Grand Casino exists to generate sustainable economic opportunity for the Mille Lacs Band while delivering exceptional guest experiences. With its naming rights to Grand Casino Arena, Grand Casino continues to expand its impact across entertainment, sports, and cultural connection.

Learn more at Grandcasinomn.com.

About Wild+

As the official television home of the Minnesota Wild, Wild+ produces every regular season game not televised by the NHL’s broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT. Prime Video is the exclusive streaming distributor in the Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory and will stream all of the team’s non-nationally televised regular season and First Round Stanley Cup Playoff games this season. Wild+ is also available on Spectrum, Fubo TV, DIRECTV and multiple local cable providers. 10 Minnesota Wild regular season games will be broadcast on over-the-air television this season on Wild+ on KSTP-TV, 5 Eyewitness News and KSTC-TV, 45TV.