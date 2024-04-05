Minnesota Wild to Host Families of Fallen Burnsville First Responders

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the families of the three fallen Burnsville first responders at tomorrow’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 p.m.

In an effort to support the families of Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic, Adam Finseth, the Minnesota Wild, in partnership with the Saint Paul Police Department and Saint Paul Fire Department, will be raising funds to directly benefit the families of the fallen heroes.

Saint Paul police officers and firefighters will be accepting cash donations at all five gates of Xcel Energy Center prior to the game. Fans can also make donations online here, with the comment “Burnsville Heroes” to have it go directly to the families.