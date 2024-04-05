Minnesota Wild to Host Families of Fallen Burnsville First Responders

BurnsvilleSupport_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the families of the three fallen Burnsville first responders at tomorrow’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 p.m.

In an effort to support the families of Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic, Adam Finseth, the Minnesota Wild, in partnership with the Saint Paul Police Department and Saint Paul Fire Department, will be raising funds to directly benefit the families of the fallen heroes.

Saint Paul police officers and firefighters will be accepting cash donations at all five gates of Xcel Energy Center prior to the game. Fans can also make donations online here, with the comment “Burnsville Heroes” to have it go directly to the families.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

