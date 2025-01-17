Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on Jan. 23

2425_BookDrive_WEB_1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive, Presented by Tareen Dermatology, will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 when it hosts the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit **Be the Change MN** and Minneapolis Public Schools.

Be the Change MN strives to support smaller, youth-focused nonprofits and strengthen the connections to between corporations and the communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Be the Change MN engages with around 10,000 students, teachers and families each year.

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) pushes to guide students to grow and achieve in their academic journeys. MPS offers students inclusive education, supportive communities and lifelong learning education programs.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

Prospect Report: January 16, 2025

Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Rink Rock January 15 - Vincent Mason

Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Preview: Wild at Sharks

Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Matt Boldy, Championships, Cheesecake Factory, and Rossi Appreciation

Game Recap: Avalanche 6, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Prospect Report: January 8, 2025

Game Recap: Wild 6, Blues 4

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Dylan Ferguson to Two-Way Contract

Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa