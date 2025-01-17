Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on Jan. 23

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive, Presented by Tareen Dermatology, will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 when it hosts the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit **Be the Change MN** and Minneapolis Public Schools.

Be the Change MN strives to support smaller, youth-focused nonprofits and strengthen the connections to between corporations and the communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Be the Change MN engages with around 10,000 students, teachers and families each year.

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) pushes to guide students to grow and achieve in their academic journeys. MPS offers students inclusive education, supportive communities and lifelong learning education programs.