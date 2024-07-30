SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with the American Red Cross and HealthPartners, today announced they will host a blood drive at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The Minnesota Wild hope to raise awareness about the need for a diverse blood supply, especially to help sickle cell patients which affects one out of every 365 Black or African American births. One in three African American blood donors are a match for people with sickle cell disease.
Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 14
To register and for more information on donor eligibility, please click the following link or visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the sponsor code “WILD.” All blood types are needed, and space is limited. An appointment is required to participate in this blood drive. Participants registered for this blood drive are not allowed to bring additional guests. The Wild is also offering a sweepstakes open to the public for the chance to win either a team signed jersey or a Filip Gustavsson signed jersey. The sweepstakes will run from August 14-15 and can be entered here.
The American Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply can affect our local hospitals, including Regions. As a sponsor and partner of our local chapter, American Red Cross in Minnesota, we support them and their mission in every way we can and that includes hosting blood drives. Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant.
Free parking will be available for all donors participating in the blood drive at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Parking Ramp located off Kellogg Blvd. across from the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. at Gate 1.
All participating donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card courtesy of the American Red Cross.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross region is comprised of nine community chapters and five Blood Donation Centers, the Minnesota and Dakotas Region serves more than 7.3 million people. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/mndaks or visit us on Twitter at @mnredcross.