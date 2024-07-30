Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 14

To register and for more information on donor eligibility, please click the following link or visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the sponsor code “WILD.” All blood types are needed, and space is limited. An appointment is required to participate in this blood drive. Participants registered for this blood drive are not allowed to bring additional guests. The Wild is also offering a sweepstakes open to the public for the chance to win either a team signed jersey or a Filip Gustavsson signed jersey. The sweepstakes will run from August 14-15 and can be entered here.

The American Red Cross is facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply can affect our local hospitals, including Regions. As a sponsor and partner of our local chapter, American Red Cross in Minnesota, we support them and their mission in every way we can and that includes hosting blood drives. Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant.