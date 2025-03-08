Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Thursday, March 13

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its fourth annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Thursday, March 13, when it hosts the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:

A special **Pride Night ticket package** is available that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride satchel and a donation to Twin Cities Pride. The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities Pride.

Players will be invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape during pregame warm-ups.

Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides.

and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides. Cheryl Reeve , head basketball coach and President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Lynx will announce “Let's Play Hockey.”

, head basketball coach and President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Lynx will announce “Let's Play Hockey.” Piper Otto will serve as the game's Flag Bearer.

will serve as the game's Flag Bearer. Emma Dufault and Brandon McCauley, co-chairs for the Minnesota Wild’s Pride Employee Resource Group, will be recognized as the Community Hero of the game.

Twin Cities Pride will be the Split the Pot Raffle beneficiary.

will be the Split the Pot Raffle beneficiary. The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Auction. Autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live at 3 p.m. CT on March 12 and end at 8 p.m. CT on March 21. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit www.wild.com/onlineauctions.

will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live at 3 p.m. CT on March 12 and end at 8 p.m. CT on March 21. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit www.wild.com/onlineauctions. The Minnesota Wild are donating suites to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups.

and other local Pride groups. Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2024-25 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse.

Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season and additional Pride items will be available for purchase in the Hockey Lodge.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.