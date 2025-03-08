Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Thursday, March 13

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its fourth annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Thursday, March 13, when it hosts the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:
- A special **Pride Night ticket package** is available that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride satchel and a donation to Twin Cities Pride. The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities Pride.
- Players will be invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape during pregame warm-ups.
- Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies and Zamboni rides.
- Cheryl Reeve, head basketball coach and President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Lynx will announce “Let's Play Hockey.”
- Piper Otto will serve as the game's Flag Bearer.
- Emma Dufault and Brandon McCauley, co-chairs for the Minnesota Wild’s Pride Employee Resource Group, will be recognized as the Community Hero of the game.
- Twin Cities Pride will be the Split the Pot Raffle beneficiary.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Auction. Autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform. The auction will go live at 3 p.m. CT on March 12 and end at 8 p.m. CT on March 21. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information visit www.wild.com/onlineauctions.
- The Minnesota Wild are donating suites to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups.
- Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2024-25 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse.
- Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season and additional Pride items will be available for purchase in the Hockey Lodge.
