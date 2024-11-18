Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 25 vs. Winnipeg Jets

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host Hockey Fights Cancer™ Awareness Night presented by HealthPartners Cancer Care on Monday, Nov. 25, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. Cancer patients, survivors and cancer charities will be featured throughout the game, and many of the in-game elements will incorporate the Hockey Fights Cancer theme.
Fans attending the game on Nov. 25 are encouraged to wear lavender to show their support. The night will be dedicated to supporting the fight against cancer in numerous ways:
- A special Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package is available that includes a Minnesota Wild/Hockey Fights Cancer lavender scarf. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Team Tucker, where donations go towards kids fighting life threatening diseases.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation Split the Pot Raffle partner for Hockey Fights Cancer night will be Pinky Swear Foundation. Pinky Swear Foundation's mission is to help kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support. Learn more at pinkyswear.org/
- Fans are invited to fill out a Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” sign, which will be available at various locations throughout the arena. Fans will be asked to raise their signs during a designated time during the second period. Fans not in attendance at the game can also participate by downloading a “I Fight For” sign at Wild.com, filling in who or what cancer cause they fight for, and sharing a picture of their card by tagging #MNWild and #hockeyfightscancer on any social media platform.
- In alignment with the Minnesota Wild’s Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night, the Wild Foundation will host a 2024 HFC Auction Nov. 25 – Dec. 2. The auction will feature HFC themed memorabilia including new, unworn jerseys, locker room nameplates, baseball hats and mini helmets autographed by the members of the 2024 Minnesota Wild. Proceeds will benefit the Wild Foundation. For more information or to browse and bid go to http://www.wild.com/onlineauctions or text HFC2024 to 76278.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation is also excited to host a Hockey Fights Cancer Mystery Puck sale. Pucks will be on sale in-game only at section 104 from the time gates open and while supplies last. A $30 Mystery Puck purchase guarantees you a themed puck autographed by a member of the 2024-25 Minnesota Wild, the mystery is whose autograph you'll get! Cashless purchases only. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
Jaxon Shepard, a 9-year old hockey player whose sister, Addy, passed away from Leukemia, will be the game’s honorary flag bearer. Will Francis, a senior defenseman for Minnesota-Duluth and two-time Leukemia survivor, will make the “Let’s Play Hockey!” announcement.
Each season, the Minnesota Wild supports Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Through its first 25 years, this annual campaign has raised over $32 million and touched the lives of millions, offering support, raising awareness, and standing with those affected by cancer. For more information, visit nhl.com/HockeyFightsCancer.
About Hockey Fights Cancer™
Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca has raised more than $36 million since its inception. Last season, Hockey Fights Cancer celebrated its 25th anniversary by setting a fundraising record of over $4 million in its first season as Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. From that total, $2.9 million was raised with the V Foundation and will go directly to life-saving cancer research through 10 research grants to the best and brightest scientists across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that $4 million+ raised, $1.2 million was raised by Clubs for local cancer-related organizations and charities in the Clubs’ communities.