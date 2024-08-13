Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2024-25 Season On Sale Thursday, August 15

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) preseason and regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at wild.com/tickets and through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com).

Minnesota also announced 12 ticket theme packs that will go on sale on Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets for these theme nights, starting Thursday, by visiting wild.com/themepacks:

  • Educator Appreciation: Saturday, October 12 vs. Seattle
  • Pickleball Night: Tuesday, Nov. 5 vs. Los Angeles
  • Military Appreciation: Thursday, November 14 vs. Montreal
  • Hockey Fights Cancer: Monday, November 25 vs. Winnipeg
  • Law Enforcement Appreciation: Tuesday, December 3 vs. Vancouver
  • Star Wars: Wednesday, December 18 vs. Florida
  • Firefighter Appreciation: Thursday, January 9 vs. Colorado
  • Country Night: Wednesday, January 15 vs. Edmonton
  • Faith and Family Night: Thursday, January 23 vs. Utah
  • Healthcare Appreciation: Tuesday, March 11 vs. Colorado
  • Pride Night: Thursday, March 13 vs. New York Rangers
  • Prince Night: Wednesday, April 9 vs. San Jose

The Wild hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. in preseason action.

The Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the club’s regular season and home opener at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota’s home regular season schedule features 18 weekend games (three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday). March holds the most home games in a month this season with 11. The Wild’s longest homestand is seven games, March 9 - 11.

Wild digital tickets, as part of Ticketmaster SafeTix enhanced security, are available exclusively within the official Minnesota Wild App or the Ticketmaster App. In addition, only credit card and mobile payment (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail and parking transactions at Xcel Energy Center. Cash is only accepted in the arena for Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split-the-Pot Raffle.

Fans can sync the Wild’s schedule to their smart phones and electronic calendars and sign up for game alerts by visiting wild.com/downloadschedule.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

