Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2024-25 Season On Sale Thursday, August 15

The Wild hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. in preseason action.

The Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the club’s regular season and home opener at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota’s home regular season schedule features 18 weekend games (three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday). March holds the most home games in a month this season with 11. The Wild’s longest homestand is seven games, March 9 - 11.