Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension

Zuccarello, 36, recorded 67 points (22-45=67), including 29 (9-20=29) power-play points (PPP) in 78 games last season and averaged a career-best 20:12 in TOI/game and set new career-highs in power-play goals (PPG) and shots (198). The 5-foot-8, 184-pound native of Oslo, Norway, led the team in assists and power-play assists (PPA), was second in points and power-play points, third in goals and fourth in PPG.

Since joining Minnesota in 2019, Zuccarello leads the team in assists (146) and PPA (48), ranks second in points (218) and PPP (70), third in goals (72) and PPG (22), and is T-4th in games played (255).

Zuccarello has collected 573 points (186-387=573) including 169 PPP (43-126=169), a plus-58 rating, 291 penalty minutes (PIM), 721 hits and 490 blocked shots in 766 career NHL contests during parts of 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Minnesota. He has also notched 55 points (18-37=55) in 96 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Zuccarello is the all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points by a Norwegian-born player in NHL history. The Rangers signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 26, 2010. Zuccarello made his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2010 vs. Tampa Bay. Minnesota signed him to a five-year contract on July 1, 2019.

