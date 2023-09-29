News Feed

Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension
Maroons Stanley Cup Experience

Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild
Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub
Wallstedt at Training Camp

Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild
Training Camp Scrimmage Day Recap

Training Camp: Scrimmage Day
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players
MIN at COL Postgame Recap 092423

Wild Win in First Preseason Game
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform

Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
Minnesota Wild Training Camp Day 2

Day 2 in the Books
Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps

Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps
Wild Camp Day 1

Wild Camp Day 1
Faber Training Camp Setup Piece

Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted
Boldy Media Day 2023

What is Media Day? Boldy Knows
Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Q&A with Coach
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension

MicrosoftTeams-image (48)
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has signed right wing Marcus Foligno to a four-year, $16,000,000 contract extension ($4,000,000 average annual value) that goes through the 2027-28 season.

Foligno, 32, recorded 21 points (7-14=21) and led the team with 97 penalty minutes (PIM) and 237 hits last season. Since joining Minnesota in 2017, the 6-foot-3, 226-pound native of Buffalo, NY, leads the team in PIM (415) and hits (1,159), ranks fourth in games played (396) and goals (67), fifth in points (156) and sixth in assists (89).

Foligno has collected 272 points (116-156=272), a plus-30 rating, 749 PIM, 2,182 hits and 441 blocked shots in 743 career NHL contests during parts of 12 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota. He has also notched seven points (2-5=7) in 28 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Foligno was selected in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft by Buffalo, and made his NHL debut on December 20, 2011. He was acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in a trade on June 30, 2017. He signed a three-year contract extension with Minnesota on January 12, 2021 and was named an alternate captain on September 25, 2021.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.