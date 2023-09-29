Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension

Foligno, 32, recorded 21 points (7-14=21) and led the team with 97 penalty minutes (PIM) and 237 hits last season. Since joining Minnesota in 2017, the 6-foot-3, 226-pound native of Buffalo, NY, leads the team in PIM (415) and hits (1,159), ranks fourth in games played (396) and goals (67), fifth in points (156) and sixth in assists (89).

Foligno has collected 272 points (116-156=272), a plus-30 rating, 749 PIM, 2,182 hits and 441 blocked shots in 743 career NHL contests during parts of 12 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota. He has also notched seven points (2-5=7) in 28 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Foligno was selected in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft by Buffalo, and made his NHL debut on December 20, 2011. He was acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in a trade on June 30, 2017. He signed a three-year contract extension with Minnesota on January 12, 2021 and was named an alternate captain on September 25, 2021.

