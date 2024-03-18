Minnesota Wild Signs Center Rasmus Kumpulainen

Kumpulainen, 18 (8/8/2005), has skated in 55 games for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, recording 53 points (27-26=53), 165 shots on goal, 46 penalty minutes (PIM) and 10 power-play goals (PPG). The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Lahti, Finland, leads the team in PPG, ranks third in goals and eighth in points. Kumpulainen also appeared in seven games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring two goals.

Kumpulainen played in 41 games for the Lahti Pelicans Junior Team (Finland) during the 2022-23 season, recording 34 points (11-23=34), fifth-most among team skaters, and 26 PIM. Kumpulainen represented Finland at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, tallying five points (3-2=5), two PIM and a plus-five rating in five games. In 2021-22, Kumpulainen skated in 43 games for the Pelicans Junior Team, totaling 17 points (8-9=17) and two PIM, after appearing in 27 games in 2020-21 for the Pelicans Under-18 Team and recording 20 points (6-14=20).

The Wild selected Kumpulainen in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Wild will play at the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow, March 19, at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN 100.3 FM.