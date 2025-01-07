Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Dylan Ferguson to Two-Way Contract

Ferguson spent the 2023-24 season with Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), recording a 9-9-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .904 SV% while playing in 23 games. He made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 14, 2017, appearing in relief against the Edmonton Oilers, and made two starts with the Ottawa Senators during the 2022-23 season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .940 SV%. For his career, Ferguson has played in 36 games and owns a 18-11-2 record, 2.72 GAA, .911 SV% and two shutouts across parts of five AHL seasons with the Chicago Wolves (2019-20), Henderson Silver Knights (2020-22), Belleville Senators (2022-23), Toronto Marlies (2022-23) and Iowa (2024-25). He also owns a 15-7-2 record in 28 career games in the ECHL with Fort Wayne (2019-21) and Iowa (2024). Ferguson was originally selected in the seventh round (No. 194 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.