Minnesota Wild Selects Six Players in the 2024 NHL Draft

Minnesota selected defenseman Aron Kiviharju in the fourth round (122nd overall), after acquiring the pick from the Boston Bruins along with right wing Jakub Lauko in exchange for forward Vinni Lettieri and the 110th pick in this year’s draft. Kiviharju, 18 (1/25/06), tallied two points (1-1=2) in seven games with HIFK in Finland’s top professional league. He missed most of the season due to injury. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Turku, Finland, spent the 2022-23 season with the TPS Under-20 team and recorded 20 points (2-18=20), eight PIM and a plus-11 rating in 20 games. His point total was third-most among team defensemen. He also skated in 21 professional games with TPS and recorded three assists. Kiviharju served as Finland’s team captain at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and tallied three assists in five games. The left-shot blueliner collected seven assists in five games and served as an alternate captain to help Finland win a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He won a bronze medal with Finland at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and collected six points (0-6=6) in six games. He also claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he posted a team-leading six points (1-5=6).