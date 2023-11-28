Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri from Iowa

Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), has recorded two goals, four penalty minutes (PIM) and 14 shots on goal in 11 games for Minnesota this season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Excelsior, Minn., has also skated in six games for Iowa this season, posting four points (1-3=4), four PIM and 20 shots on goal. He collected 49 points (23-26=49), including 11 power-play goals (PPG) and five game-winning goals (GWG), a plus-9 rating and 34 PIM in 48 games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) during the 2022-23 season. He ranked T-1st on the team in PPG (T-13th in the AHL) and GWG, second in goals, points and shots on goal (163), T-4th in plus/minus rating and fifth in assists. Lettieri recorded one goal in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Providence. He also appeared in one NHL game with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23.

Lettieri owns 233 points (117-116=233) in 273 career AHL games in eight seasons with Hartford (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Providence (2022-23) and Iowa (2023-24). He has tallied 20 points (9-11=20) in 94 career NHL contests in six seasons with the New York Rangers (2017-19), Anaheim Ducks (2020-22), Boston (2022-23) and Minnesota (2023-24). He originally signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017.

The Wild signed Lettieri to a two-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He wears sweater No. 10 with Minnesota. The Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.