Minnesota Recalls Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Matt Kiersted From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (oh-BAY koo-BEHL) and defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Jake Middleton (upper body) and forward Mats Zuccarello (upper body) on Injured Reserve.

Aubé-Kubel, 29 (5/10/96), owns 13 points (5-8=13), 28 penalty minutes (PIM), 34 shots and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 23 games with Iowa this season, ranking T-1st on the team in points, second in assists and T-2nd in goals. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, recorded two points (1-1=2), 19 PIM and 18 shots on goal in 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers last season while also collecting nine points (5-4=9), six PIM and one GWG in 15 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolfpack.

For his career, Aubé-Kubel owns 80 points (32-48=80), 202 PIM, three GWG, 303 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 304 career NHL games over seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Sabres (2024-25) and Rangers (2024-25). He has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling three points (2-1=3), 14 PIM and 29 shots, and won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. For his AHL career, Aubé-Kubel owns 130 points (61-69=130), 274 PIM, 17 GWG and a plus-38 rating in 278 games over eight seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2015-20), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Rochester (2024-25), Hartford (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and will wear sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Kiersted, 27 (4/14/98), has recorded three assists, 43 shots and 16 PIM in 23 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota, posted 29 points (1-28=29), 40 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 64 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) last season, leading the AHL in plus-minus rating and ranking second among Charlotte skaters in assists. The 6-foot-0, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minn., also registered eight assists, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 13 games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Checkers to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

For his career, Kiersted has skated in 256 games and notched 88 points (16-72=88), 217 PIM and a plus-45 rating across five AHL seasons with Charlotte (2021-25) and Iowa (2025-26) while posting 12 points (1-11=12) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He has also tallied seven points (2-5=7) in 39 career games in parts of four NHL seasons (2020-25), all with the Florida Panthers. He originally signed with Florida as a free agent on April 1, 2021, and will wear sweater No. 26 with the Wild.

Minnesota hosts the Dallas Stars tonight at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

