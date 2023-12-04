Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa and Reassigns Vinni Lettieri to Iowa

GettyImages-1762358463
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled D Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned F Vinni Lettieri to Iowa.

Mermis, 29 (1/5/1994), has collected five points (3-2=5), 21 penalty minutes (PIM) and 21 blocked shots in 13 games with Minnesota this season. He has set NHL career bests in games played, points, goals and PIM and T-4th on the team in PIM and 5th in blocked shots. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., has also recorded one assist, seven shots on goal and 12 PIM in four games with Iowa this season and was named team captain on Oct. 12.

Mermis has collected nine points (4-5=9) and a plus-6 rating in 30 career NHL games with Arizona (2017-19), New Jersey (2019-20) and Minnesota (2020-23). The left-shot blueliner played in two games with the Wild in 2022-23. He owns 138 points (21-117=138), 421 PIM and 690 shots on goal in 430 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-16), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-23).

Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), has tallied three points (2-1=3) in 13 games with Minnesota and four points (1-3=4) in six games with Iowa this season.

Minnesota begins a four-game road trip Tuesday at Calgary at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

