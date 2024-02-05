Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini from Iowa

Lucchini, 28 (5/9/95), has skated in eight games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 180-pound native of Trail, British Columbia, has also appeared in 30 games with Iowa during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 23 points (11-12=23) and eight penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks T-1st on Iowa in goals, second in power-play goals (four), third in points and fourth in assists and shots (85).



Lucchini has appeared in 19 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2022-23) and Minnesota, recording one point (1-0=1) and 17 shots. He has skated in 267 career AHL games over six seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2018-20, Laval (2019-21), Belleville (2021-23) and Iowa (2023-24), posting 160 points (70-90=160), 17 PPGs, nine game-winning goals (GWG) and 589 shots. The Wild signed Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He wears sweater No. 27 with Minnesota.



Maroon, 35 (4/23/88), has recorded 16 points (4-12=16), 60 PIM and 54 shots in 49 games for Minnesota this season.



The Wild plays at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT and KFAN 100.3 FM.