Minnesota Wild Recalls Liam Öhgren and Jesper Wallstedt From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Liam Öhgren and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team also placed forward Mats Zuccarello on Long-Term Injured Reserve and defenseman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve.
Öhgren, 20 (1/28/04), has recorded 10 shots in eight games with Minnesota and six points (5-1=6) in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-3rd on Iowa in goals and recorded a hat trick on November 9 against Rockford. Öhgren has skated in 12 career NHL games over two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and 18 shots. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He has also appeared in 11 games for Iowa over the past two seasons, collecting six points (5-1=6). He tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.
Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.
Wallstedt, 22 (11/14/02), owns a 3-6-1 record with a 4.34 goals-against average (GAA) and a .860 save percentage (SV%) in 10 games with Iowa this season. Wallstedt made three starts for Minnesota during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .897 SV%. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, recorded his first career NHL shutout and win at Chicago on April 7, stopping all 24 shots faced in the 4-0 victory. He made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, 2024. Wallstedt also went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 GAA, .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games with the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 AHL season. Wallstedt was twice named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week during the 2023-24 campaign, earning the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts.
Wallstedt was selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 30 with Minnesota.
The Wild hosts the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.