Minnesota Wild Recalls Liam Öhgren and Jesper Wallstedt From Iowa

Öhgren, 20 (1/28/04), has recorded 10 shots in eight games with Minnesota and six points (5-1=6) in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-3rd on Iowa in goals and recorded a hat trick on November 9 against Rockford. Öhgren has skated in 12 career NHL games over two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and 18 shots. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He has also appeared in 11 games for Iowa over the past two seasons, collecting six points (5-1=6). He tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.

Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.