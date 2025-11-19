Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Haight From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve.

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at St. Louis and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season, while also collecting five points (4-1=5) in 13 games for Iowa, ranking second in goals. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and power-play goals (PPG) and sixth in points. He also ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. Haight previously played three seasons (2021-24) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending time with the Barrie Colts (2021-23) and Saginaw Spirit (2022-24) and finishing with 168 points (68-100=168) in 193 career games. He won the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Memorial Cup with Saginaw following the 2023-24 season. Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 43 with the Wild.

Hartman, 31 (9/20/94), has skated in 20 games with Minnesota this season, collecting seven points (4-3=7) before suffering a lower-body injury at Washington on Nov. 16. For his career, Hartman has played in 669 games across 12 NHL seasons and owns 311 points (143-168=311).

Minnesota hosts the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT and KFAN FM 100.3.