Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

Wallstedt, 21 (11/14/02), is 21-19-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 43 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-3rd in the AHL in games played and T-10th in wins. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, has twice been named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week during the 2023-24 campaign. Wallstedt earned the honor for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts, and the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .950 SV% in two starts. He made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10 and suffered a 7-2 loss.

Wallstedt is 39-34-8 with a 2.72 GAA, .908 SV% and three shutouts in 81 career AHL games in two seasons with Iowa (2022-24). He ranked fourth among AHL rookie goaltenders with a 2.68 GAA, T-4th with 18 wins and fifth with a .908 SV% in the 2022-23 season. Wallstedt earned AHL goaltender of the Month honors in January of 2023 and represented Iowa at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

Wallstedt has also represented Sweden in multiple international tournaments, including the 2022 (bronze medal) and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He went 11-8-3 with a 2.23 GAA, a .907 SV% and two shutouts in 22 games with Lulea in 2020-21 and ranked fourth in the Swedish Elite League in GAA.

Wallstedt was selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 30 with Minnesota.