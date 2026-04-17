Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Cal Petersen From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Petersen, 31 (10/19/94), is 13-16-2 with a 2.73 goal-against average (GAA), a .896 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 33 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-3rd in the AHL in shutouts. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Waterloo, Iowa, owns a 105-114-21 record with a 3.07 GAA, a .901 SV% and 15 shutouts in 248 career AHL games in parts of seven seasons with the Ontario Reign (2017-23), Lehigh Valley (2023-25) and Iowa (2025-26), earning AHL All-Star game selections in 2017-18 and 2019-20. In 15 career Calder Cup Playoff games, he is 5-10 with a 2.94 GAA, a .884 SV% and one shutout. He has also recorded a 46-44-10 record with a 2.96 GAA, a .903 SV% and four shutouts in parts of six NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings (2018-23) and Philadelphia Flyers (2023-24).

Petersen has represented the United States at three IIHF World Championships (2017, 2021, 2023), notably posting a 5-2-0 record with two shutouts and a tournament-leading 1.29 GAA and .953 SV% in 2021 when he was named the tournament’s Best Goaltender and Team USA earned a bronze medal. He played three seasons (2014-17) at the University of Notre Dame and posted a 55-39-15 record with a 2.30 GAA, a .924 SV% and 11 shutouts in 110 games. Petersen was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team as a junior in 2016-17 and to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2014-15.

He was originally selected in the fifth round (No. 129 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. Petersen signed a one-year contract with Minnesota on July 2, 2025, and wears sweater No. 40 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Game 1 of its First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series on FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN and KFAN FM 100.3.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com. For more information and updates, please visit wild.com/playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild will host a Playoff Watch Party at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday for Game One of the First Round. This event is free and open to the public - a valid ticket is required for entry. Gate 1 will open at 4 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Wild LED rally towel. The Hockey Lodge and select concessions will be open.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.