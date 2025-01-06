Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce under emergency conditions and defenseman Carson Lambos (regular recall) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Injured Reserve.
Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), leads Iowa in scoring this season with 20 points (3-17=20) in 22 games. He has also skated in three games with Minnesota tallying one hit and three blocked shots. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. He has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 173 blocked shots while skating in 299 career games in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021), Arizona Coyotes (2021-24) and Minnesota. Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team.
He was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. Boyd signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.
Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), has skated in five games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:29 of time on ice (TOI) per game. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, has also appeared in 22 games for Iowa this season and leads the team with 11 goals, four power-play goals (PPG) and 66 shots while ranking second with 17 points (11-6=17). Gaunce has recorded a three-point game three times this season for Iowa, including two hat tricks against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Dec. 31 and Dec. 11). For his career, Gaunce owns 28 points (13-15=28) and 71 PIM in 182 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024). He owns 250 points (119-131=250), 957 shots on goal, 232 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 3645 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20), Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.
Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.
Lambos, 21 (1/14/03), owns five points (2-3=5), 26 shots and seven penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has skated in 96 career games over two AHL seasons with Iowa, (2023-24), posting 19 points (6-13=19), 71 PIM and 111 shots. Lambos also played in 176 career games in parts of five seasons (2018-23) with the Kootenay/Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 128 points (31-97=128). He served as Winnipeg’s captain during the 2022-23 season, ranking second among team defensemen with 48 points (12-36=48), 12 goals and 36 assists in 61 games. He represented Canada White at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was named a tournament all-star after registering five assists in six contests. Lambos also appeared in one game for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Lambos was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He will wear sweater No. 71 with Minnesota.
The Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.