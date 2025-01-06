Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), leads Iowa in scoring this season with 20 points (3-17=20) in 22 games. He has also skated in three games with Minnesota tallying one hit and three blocked shots. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. He has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 173 blocked shots while skating in 299 career games in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021), Arizona Coyotes (2021-24) and Minnesota. Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team.

He was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. Boyd signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.