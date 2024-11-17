Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Ben Jones and Devin Shore From Iowa

For his career, Jones has tallied 173 points (76-97=173), 262 PIM, 15 PPG, eight SHG and a plus-37 rating in 297 career games through six AHL seasons (2019-24) with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Jones has appeared in two career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, making his debut on Nov. 20, 2021, vs. Columbus. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.