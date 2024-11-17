SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Ben Jonesand Devin Shore from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Ben Jones and Devin Shore From Iowa
Jones, 25 (2/26/99), has recorded 12 points (4-8=12), four power-play assists (PPA), 41 shots, one shorthanded goal (SHG) and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games for Iowa this season. He leads Iowa skaters in points and ranks T-2nd in assists and T-3rd in goals. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., recorded 43 points (21-22=43), five power-play goals (PPG), 59 penalty minutes (PIM) and 209 shots in 72 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-1st on the team in goals and second in points.
For his career, Jones has tallied 173 points (76-97=173), 262 PIM, 15 PPG, eight SHG and a plus-37 rating in 297 career games through six AHL seasons (2019-24) with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Jones has appeared in two career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, making his debut on Nov. 20, 2021, vs. Columbus. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.
Shore, 30 (7/19/94), has posted 10 points (2-8=10), five PPA, 34 shots, and six PIM in 14 games for Iowa this season, ranking third on the team in points and T-2nd in assists. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, recorded four points (1-3=4) and four PIM in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season. He also collected 25 points (7-18=25) and four PIM in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds of the AHL.
For his career, Shore owns 139 points (51-88=139), 73 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 443 career NHL games over nine seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23) and Seattle (2023-24). Shore has tallied 72 points (30-42=72), 22 PIM, seven PPG and nine GWG in 100 AHL games over five seasons with Texas (2014-16), Bakersfield (2022-23), Coachella (2023-24) and Iowa (2024). Shore was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 19 with Minnesota.
The Wild will travel to play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, November 19 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.